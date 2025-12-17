Iranian Banks Break New Ground With Surge In Loan Lending For 7M2025
Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) indicates that Iranian banks issued loans totaling 41.6 quadrillion rials (about $63.4 billion) during this period, up from around 28.3 quadrillion rials (about $43 billion) in the previous year.
The statistics indicate that 15.5 quadrillion rials (about $23.7 billion) were allocated to the services sector, while 17.7 quadrillion rials (about $27 billion) went to the industrial and mining sectors. Loans to the trade sector reached 4.84 quadrillion rials (about $7.38 billion), and the housing and construction sector received 1.48 quadrillion rials (about $2.25 billion).
Additionally, agricultural loans totaled 2.06 quadrillion rials (about $3.14 billion), with other unlisted sectors receiving 3.16 trillion rials (about $4.8 million).
The statistics highlight that these loans were provided for establishing enterprises and facilities, working capital, repair works, development projects, purchasing personal products, housing acquisitions, and other purposes.
---
Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment