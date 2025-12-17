Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 17

2025-12-17 12:41:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 17, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to December 16.

The official rate for $1 is 701,780 rials, while one euro is valued at 825,947 rials. On December 16, the euro was priced at 812,820 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 17

Rial on December 16

1 US dollar

USD

701,780

691,382

1 British pound

GBP

942,107

925,056

1 Swiss franc

CHF

882,665

868,221

1 Swedish króna

SEK

75,564

74,466

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

68,982

68,115

1 Danish krone

DKK

110,556

108,808

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,718

7,622

1 UAE Dirham

AED

191,091

188,259

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,288,896

2,252,545

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

250,413

246,771

100 Japanese yen

JPY

453,274

445,224

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

90,205

88,838

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,824,084

1,797,218

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

510,412

502,227

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

406,503

400,581

1 South African rand

ZAR

41,924

41,190

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,430

16,194

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,821

8,697

1 Qatari rial

QAR

192,797

189,940

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

53,561

52,779

1 Syrian pound

SYP

63

63

1 Australian dollar

AUD

465,842

459,255

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

187,141

184,369

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,866,436

1,838,782

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

544,538

536,142

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

574,326

565,854

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

22,679

22,367

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

334

329

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

482,148

476,124

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

129,549

127,575

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

99,650

98,110

100 Thai baht

THB

2,232,062

2,195,994

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

171,755

168,929

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

476,541

470,598

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

989,817

975,151

1 euro

EUR

825,947

812,820

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

136,167

134,122

1 Georgian lari

GEL

260,528

256,511

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

42,139

41,466

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

10,593

10,454

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

239,511

236,370

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

412,812

406,695

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,196,527

1,173,816

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

76,287

75,141

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

200,581

197,030

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,584

2,571

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,265,265 rials and $1 costs 1,075,053 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 871,339 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 740,348 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.27-1.3 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.5-1.53 million rials.

Trend News Agency

