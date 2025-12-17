Russian Military Present On Vessels Of Russia's Shadow Fleet Swedish Navy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Swedish Navy Operations Chief Marko Petkovic stated this in an interview with SVT, TVP World reports, according to Ukrinform.

"We have seen and received information that [Russian] uniformed personnel are on board some of the shadow fleet ships," Petkovic said.

In addition, the Swedish Coast Guard confirmed SVT reports that Russia's Baltic Fleet maintains a "fairly constant presence" in several designated areas along maritime routes.

It is noted that these reports appeared after military personnel were spotted on board tankers carrying Russian oil in early December. According to reports from the Swedish Coast Guard since the beginning of December, between 500 and 1,000 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet are currently operating at sea, including more than 300 sailing under foreign flags.

EU introduces new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet

As Ukrinform reported, the Swedish Navy encounters Russian submarines in the Baltic Sea almost weekly and is preparing for a further increase in their numbers in the event of a ceasefire or truce in the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine