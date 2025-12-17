Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SOF Hits Uragan MLRS, Russian Troop Concentration Site In Donetsk Region

2025-12-17 12:40:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SOF Command said this on Facebook.

On the night of December 16, Special Operations Forces units carried out strikes against enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region using FP-2 strike UAVs.

In Blahodatne, SOF units hit a storage site for the BM-27 Uragan MLRS and the location of the crews operating these systems.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In addition, a site where Russian troops were concentrated was hit in the Pokrovsk sector.

Read also: Russians attempt to break through northwest of Pokrovsk – military

As Ukrinform reported, in the Donetsk region operators of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces destroyed a group of Russian invaders who were trying to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions.

Photo: 3rd Special Purpose Regiment of the SSO of Ukraine

UkrinForm

