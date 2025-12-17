Zelensky Meets With King Of Netherlands

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Office of the President reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky the Netherlands and all the Dutch people for their strong and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and expressed personal gratitude to King Willem-Alexander for his support of our country.

Ukrainians value the Netherlands' contribution to strengthening our defense capabilities and resilience, he noted.

Zelensky and the King discussed the continuation of defense assistance to Ukraine. He briefed him on the situation on the battlefield and on Russia's constant strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities, critical infrastructure facilities, and residential buildings.

Special attention was given to steps to ensure justice and to joint efforts with partners to achieve a just and dignified peace.

Zelensky noted the Netherlands' active engagement in the activities of the Coalition of the Willing and expressed gratitude for the joint work on achieving peace in Ukraine and across Europe.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 16 Zelensky is on a visit to the Netherlands. The visit program includes meetings with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

It is expected that together with Schoof, Sandu, and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, Zelensky will take part in a high-level Diplomatic Conference.

The program of the President of Ukraine's stay in the Netherlands also includes a visit to the Aardenburg Military Rehabilitation Center (MRC Aardenburg).

