Russians Attack Southern Odesa Region With Drones, Civilian Facilities Damaged
According to him, no civilians were injured as a result of the enemy strike.
"All authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another war crime by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region," he noted.Read also: Russian drones attack household appliance warehouse in Odesa region
As Ukrinform previously reported, during the night of December 16, a fire broke out at an enterprise in Odesa region as a result of a Russian drone attack.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service (DSNS)
