Pistorius Skeptical About Idea Of Deploying Bundeswehr Troops To Ukraine Bild

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the German tabloid Bild, Ukrinform reports.

Responding to journalists' questions on Tuesday morning about a joint statement released on December 15 by the leaders of several European countries and the EU, which does not include the option of deploying troops, including German ones, to Ukraine, Pistorius said that he "was not directly involved" in drafting the document.

Although the minister said he considers the results of the past two days of talks in Berlin to be "good in principle," he made it clear that "in what form and how exactly" Europe could assume responsibility "cannot be determined today." This raises questions "such as the Bundestag mandate, (...) who is actually in command of what, where and under what framework?" and others.

Zelensky: Some countries in Coalition of Willing ready to provide support on ground

In response to an inquiry from the outlet, the German Defense Ministry said it had nothing to add to Pistorius's remarks.

The minister has repeatedly said before that it is not the right time to talk about deploying Western troops to Ukraine.

On Monday, December 15, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, together with other European heads of state and government, issued a joint statement that, among other things, refers to the creation of a "multinational force Ukraine" to support Ukraine in rebuilding its army and ensuring airspace security, as well as "through operating inside Ukraine." In addition, the leaders mentioned legal commitments to take action in the event of a future armed attack by Russia, including the possibility of deploying armed forces. These commitments are part of the security guarantees that European partners want to provide to Ukraine.