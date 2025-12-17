Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia With UAV, Houses Damaged

2025-12-17 12:40:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with a UAV. Several private houses were damaged," the statement said.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

UkrinForm

