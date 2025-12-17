403
Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia With UAV, Houses Damaged
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with a UAV. Several private houses were damaged," the statement said.Read also: Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: Injury toll rises to four
Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.
Illustrative photo
