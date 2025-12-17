White Angels Evacuate Over 700 People From Kramatorsk District In Autumn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published a video.

Access to most frontline settlements is extremely difficult due to Russian air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

Most of the evacuees are elderly and immobile people who cannot leave on their own.

Law enforcement officers are not leaving animals without help either. During one of their trips, they helped free a dog from an anti-drone net.

As reported by Ukrinform, 14 residents, including three children, were evacuated from Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, where fighting continues.