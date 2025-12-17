White Angels Evacuate Over 700 People From Kramatorsk District In Autumn
Access to most frontline settlements is extremely difficult due to Russian air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.
Most of the evacuees are elderly and immobile people who cannot leave on their own.Read also: White Angel s evacuate another 12 civilians from Lyman in Donetsk regio
Law enforcement officers are not leaving animals without help either. During one of their trips, they helped free a dog from an anti-drone net.
As reported by Ukrinform, 14 residents, including three children, were evacuated from Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, where fighting continues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment