Attack On Ukrainians On Tram In Poznan: Sybiha Orders Clarification Of Incident

Sybiha said that an outrageous incident occurred in Poznan, where two of Ukraine's compatriots were attacked on a tram solely for speaking the Ukrainian language.

"Verbal and physical threats motivated by national intolerance are absolutely unacceptable and require a firm response. I instructed our consuls in Wroclaw to react promptly, establish all the circumstances of the incident, and protect the rights of the victims," he wrote.

He noted that Polish police have already detained the attackers, and the case has been referred to the prosecutor's office with a request to initiate a pretrial investigation under Article 119 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Poland (unlawful acts committed on the grounds of national hatred).

The minister also stressed that Ukraine's Consulate General in Wroclaw was in constant contact with local competent authorities and was keeping the situation under control.

"We thank Polish law enforcement for their immediate response and count on those responsible being brought to justice and on proper protection of the rights of Ukrainian citizens," Sybiha said.