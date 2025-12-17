3,000 Km Across Ukraine Program Activated By 300,000 Users In Ukrzaliznytsia App - Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“3,000 km across Ukraine. 300,000 Ukrainians have activated the program in the UZ app. Since its launch on December 3, more than 24,100 tickets have been issued,” she wrote.

The most popular routes include: Kyiv–Konotop, Kyiv–Mykolaiv, Kharkiv–Kyiv, Odesa–Dnipro, and Dnipro–Lviv.

According to Svyrydenko, the program is being actively used by volunteers, students, and children from frontline areas.“The initiative is operating in test mode on trains to and from frontline regions. This will allow families to visit loved ones near the front line, or enable residents of frontline areas to relocate to safer regions for the winter period,” she added.

As reported, the government adopted a resolution launching the 3,000 km across Ukraine program. In December, the initiative will operate in test mode on trains to and from all frontline regions, with tickets available starting from December 3.