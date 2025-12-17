Vinnytsia Delivers 400 FPV Drones, Vehicle To Ukrainian Combat Brigades

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Interregional Coordination Humanitarian Headquarters, Ukrinform says.

“A total of 400 FPV drones and a vehicle were delivered to five brigades that are currently carrying out combat missions in various sectors of the front,” the post said.

Each received 100 FPV drones: the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodnyi Yar, the 9th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade Vinnytsia Scythians, the 1st Separate Heavy Mechanized Siversk Brigade, and the 131st Separate Reconnaissance Battalion named after Colonel Yevhen Konovalets. A Renault Duster vehicle was handed over to one of the Air Force brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, the Vinnytsia City Council plans to allocate 20% of the community's own revenues, which is more than UAH 1 billion, toward security and defense in 2026.