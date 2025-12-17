Ukraine's National Police Expose Nearly 500 Human Trafficking Cases During War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This figure was cited by Deputy Head of the National Police Andrii Niebytov during the 13th INTERPOL Global Conference on Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling for expert groups, Ukrinform reports, citing the Communications Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

“Combating human trafficking is one of the priorities of the National Police. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, police officers have exposed more than 490 cases of human trafficking. A total of 274 traffickers have been formally notified of suspicion, and 18 organized trafficking groups have been dismantled,” Niebytov said.

According to him, investigations have identified 414 victims of human trafficking, which is the highest number recorded in 2025, including 190 women, 173 men, and 51 children.

During the conference, experts discussed the results of international special operations involving the National Police of Ukraine, new challenges related to human trafficking and illegal migration, innovative countermeasures, protection of victims in the digital age, and cross-border cooperation.

INTERPOL highlighted among successful cases a Ukrainian operation that freed 13 Uzbek nationals from labor slavery. They had been held captive by a criminal group led by a Chinese national.

“These results confirm that the National Police of Ukraine are a reliable partner in protecting human rights and are taking real steps to eradicate modern slavery,” Niebytov emphasized.

He also assured that police are already preparing to respond to post-war challenges, noting that an increase in crimes related to human trafficking and migrant smuggling is expected.

“That is why the migration police are actively strengthening their professional, institutional, and technical capacities. Officers are undergoing training and improving IT capabilities to combat human trafficking in cyberspace,” the deputy head of the National Police concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity Denys Uliutin told the UN that Russia's full-scale invasion has created conditions for the expansion and transformation of human trafficking.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine