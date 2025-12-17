Baku Named World Capital Of Sports For 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A formal signing ceremony of the "World Capitals of Sports" commemorative plaque has taken place with the participation of government officials and representatives of the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES), Azernews reports.

The title of "World Capital of Sports" was officially handed over from Monaco to Baku.

Head of the Baku City Executive Authority, Eldar Azizov, described the recognition of Baku as the "World Capital of Sports" as a significant and joyful occasion. He noted that, thanks to the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev, sports disciplines have been developing across all regions of the country.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, recalled that Azerbaijan has hosted numerous international competitions. Farid Gayibov pointed out that Baku is set to welcome even more exciting events in the coming year.

ACES President Gian Francesco Lupattelli emphasized that Baku has consistently paved the way for the development of sport, adding that the city has always distinguished itself with high‐quality sports facilities.

The "Capital of Sport" project is run by ACES, a non‐profit association based in Brussels, which annually awards the "Capital of Sport" and other distinctions to cities across different continents.

These titles and awards are granted on ethical principles and aim to foster social integration, psychophysical well‐being, and improved quality of life. ACES is also a partner of the European Commission's European Week of Sport and UNESCO.