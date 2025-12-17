Samuel J Bennett

Senior Lecturer in Music Production, Nottingham Trent University

I am the course leader and senior lecturer for NTU's postgraduate courses in Music Production and Sound Engineering and Audio Production. As well as overseeing these courses, I lead the research module that runs on both courses, as well as the Music Production Practice module which runs on the Music Production pathway.

As course leader, I have a role in supporting student development, working on providing opportunities for students to gain experience in a variety of scenarios.

For many years, I operated out of private studios in the heart of Nottingham, producing and writing for and with a wide variety of artists for commercial release. As an original artist I have performed at major festivals, whilst working in the function band space simultaneously.

My research is predominantly focused on internet-based music communities, including how they grow and communicate. My current research is focused specifically on synthwave, a genre of electronic music predicated on recreating some of the sounds of the 1980s and placing them within a modern context.

As a part of this, my current research involves the exploration of nostalgia within music communities, and the deployment of synthwave within other media, mainly its use within horror film, and the ways in which the genre has drawn influence from 70s and 80s horror soundtracks.

My research approach is ethnomusicological in nature, deeply interdisciplinary, and places a heavy emphasis on modelling methodologies for future use.

–present Senior Lecturer in Music Production, Nottingham Trent University

Bath Spa University, MMus in Songwriting

