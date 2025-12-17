PhD Candidate in Fine Art, Chelsea College of Arts, University of the Arts London, University of the Arts London

Wanja Kimani is a visual artist and cultural strategist re-imagining how we inhabit the intersections of history, memory, and the land. Operating across the UK and East Africa, she partners with educational and heritage institutions to evolve their engagement with the past, advocating for a more transparent and nuanced approach to history. Her practice serves as a bridge between diasporic narratives and institutional frameworks, creating spaces where equity and experimentation can thrive.

She was Associate Curator at Fitzwilliam Museum, University of Cambridge and previously Research Associate at Newcastle University on the 'Art and Work in East Africa: New Engagements in Art Curating' project. Prior to this, she was co-founder of Guzo Art Projects in Addis Ababa and worked on international exhibitions and art fairs with a number of artists based in East Africa.

In 2022, she was one of the artists representing Kenya at the 59th Venice Biennale. She has published articles on contemporary art in East Africa and is currently a practice-based PhD candidate in Fine Art at Chelsea College of Arts, UAL.

Experience