Cody Lindsay

Lecturer, Exercise and Sport Science, Flinders University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Cody completed a PhD in Sports Biomechanics at the University of Canberra, in collaboration with Cricket Australia, where his work investigated cricket fast bowling performance.

Currently, his research spans applied biomechanics, movement science and sports technology.

His work focuses on enhancing performance, supporting rehabilitation and improving movement outcomes across sport, exercise and clinical settings. He has expertise in the use of advanced technologies such as three-dimensional motion capture, force platforms, and wearable sensors to assess and improve human movement.

His research interests also include the development of innovative movement assessments, objective monitoring tools and translational applications of biomechanics in both athletic and health-related contexts.

–present Lecturer, Flinders University

2024 University of Canberra, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

ExperienceEducation