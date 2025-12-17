CSE Bulletin: Consolidation And Symbol Change - Inactive Designation - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (BLR)

December 16, 2025 4:58 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 décembre/December 2025) - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the“Issuer”) has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 8,825,200 common shares.

The name will not change.

The Exchange has determined that the Issuer has not met the continued listing requirements as set out in CSE Policy 2, Appendix A section 2.9.

Pursuant to Policy 6 section 2.4, the Issuer may not rely on confidential price protection, nor may the Issuer complete any financing without prior Exchange approval.

In accordance with Policy 3, section 5.1, the.X extension is added to the listed securities of Issuers that the Exchange has deemed to be inactive.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on December 17, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Blackhawk Growth Corp. (l'« Émetteur ») a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 8 825 200 actions ordinaires.

Le nom ne changeront pas.

La Bourse a déterminé que l'Émetteur n'a pas satisfait aux exigences de cotation continue telles qu'énoncées dans la Politique 2 de la CSE, Annexe A, section 2.9.

Conformément à la Politique 6, section 2.4, l'Émetteur ne peut pas s'appuyer sur une protection confidentielle des prix, ni conclure un financement sans l'approbation préalable de la Bourse.

Conformément à la Politique 3, section 5.1, l'extension.X est ajoutée aux titres cotés des Émetteurs que la Bourse a jugés inactifs.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 17 décembre 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.