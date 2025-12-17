Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Morocco Over Floods Victims


2025-12-17 12:37:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to King Mohammad VI of Morocco over the victims of the floods that engulfed the City of Safi.
His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to bestow his mercy upon the souls of victims, wishing the injured a quick recovery. (pickup previous)
hm


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

