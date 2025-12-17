403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Sympathizes With Morocco After Deadly Floods
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Tuesday the State of Kuwait's solidarity and sympathy with the Kingdom of Morocco following the deadly floods which swept through the coastal city of Safi, killing dozens of people and leaving many others missing.
In a statement, the Ministry also expressed the State of Kuwait's sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco, its government and people, as well as to the families of the victims. The Ministry wished the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
ibi
In a statement, the Ministry also expressed the State of Kuwait's sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco, its government and people, as well as to the families of the victims. The Ministry wished the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment