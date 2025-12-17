Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Strongly Deplores Israeli Occupation's Plan To Build 19 New Settlements

2025-12-17 12:37:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Tuesday Kuwait's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation government's approval of a plan to establish 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The step is a flagrant violation of international law and the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, mainly the UN Security Council, the Ministry said in a statement.
Kuwait urged the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and compel the Israeli occupation to halt all illegal settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, it stated.
In addition, Kuwait re-affirmed its unwavering stance toward the Palestinian cause and support for the brotherly Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle until the establishment of their independent state on the fourth of June 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

