Acting PM Inaugurates Naif Al-Dabbous Stadium At Al-Fahaheel SC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated on Tuesday the Naif Al-Dabbous Stadium and indoor sports courts at the Al-Fahaheel Sports Club.
Following the opening ceremony, Al-Mutairi, also minister of information and culture, stated that the inaugurated facility includes a modern football stadium with 12,000 seats as well as indoor courts for handball, basketball, and volleyball, a training field and a running track.
He clarified that the stadium's inauguration is part of the government efforts to upgrade state sports facilities and improve the country's readiness to host various regional and international sporting events.
The opening of this world-class sports complex demonstrates the continuous and unlimited support of the Kuwaiti political leadership for the sports and youth sectors, the minister said.
He noted that the political leadership believes in the importance of sports for youth health and the state's development.
He affirmed that the Public Authority for Sports's strategy aims to provide all resources and build all facilities necessary for fostering national sports talents and establishing Kuwaiti presence on the regional and international sports scene.
Minister Al-Mutairi thanked the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef for attending and sponsoring opening ceremony of the sports complex.
He also commended the Al-Fahaheel Sport Club administration and staff for their dedication to complete this sports facility.
In attendance at the ceremony were also: Governor of Al-Ahmadi Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah, President of the Al-Fahaheel Sports Club Hamad Al-Dabbous and several senior officials from the Public Authority for Sports and Al-Fahaheel Club. (end)
