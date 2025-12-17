403
US Approves Sale Of USD 34.5-Worth Military Vehicles To Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The US approved Tuesday a possible sale of military vehicles and related equipment to the Government of Lebanon for an estimated cost of USD 34.5 million.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that continues to be an important force for political and economic stability in the Middle East," the US State Department said in a press release.
It noted that the proposed sale will provide a highly mobile and light combat vehicle capability enabling Lebanese Armed Forces to rapidly engage and defeat perimeter security threats and readily employ counter- and anti-terrorism measures.
According to the State Department statement, the US will sell a combined total of one hundred forty M1151A1 High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) to the government of Lebanon at a total cost of US 34.5 million.
The following non-MDE items will also be included: RF-7850M-HH multiband handheld radio; Global Positioning System receiver; Quicklook electronic counter-countermeasures waveform; spare parts, repair parts, publications and technical documentation; training; U.S. Government and contractor engineering; technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. (end)
