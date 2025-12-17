403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation government's approval of a plan to establish 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Kuwait's solidarity and sympathy with the Kingdom of Morocco following the deadly floods which swept through the coastal city of Safi.
NEW YORK - Kuwait, on behalf of the Arab countries group at the UN, called for ending the selectivity in the international law enforcement.
GENEVA - Kuwait has re-affirmed its firm commitment to backing international efforts exerted to protect refugees and enhance constructive cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
KUWAIT - Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated the Naif Al-Dabbous Stadium and indoor sports courts at the Al-Fahaheel Sports Club.
KUWAIT - Minister of Finance Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem discussed with head of IMF mission in Kuwait Francisco Parodi the aspects of cooperation in the field of financial reforms.
KUWAIT - Kuwait is set to be affected by unstable weather starting Wednesday evening, with scattered thunderstorms of varying intensity, expected to peak early Thursday, the Meteorology Department said.
GAZA - The municipality of the town Teqoa in the occupied West Bank announced the martyrdom of a 16-year-old Palestinian boy after he was shot by an Israeli settler in the town located in southeast Bethlehem.
GAZA - The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its crews treated five members of a family, a father, mother, and three daughters, due to an attack by colonists after midnight last night in Al-Auja area near Jericho.
BEIRUT - Israeli occupation drone targeted a vehicle on the Adaisseh-Markaba road in the Marjayoun district, south Lebanon, killing a civilian.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing travel ban on nationals from seven additional countries, including Syria, as well as holders of Palestinian passports. (end)
