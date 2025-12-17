403
Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) --
1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree demarcating width of the Kuwaiti territorial waters at 12 miles.
1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving demarcation line of the neutral zone and border line with Saudi Arabia, as approved by the Technical Committees on June 27, 1966.
1979 -- Legendary singer Awadh Al-Dokhi died at the age of 47.
1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law setting number of the electoral constituencies at 25, each vote for two members of the parliament (the National Assembly).
1995 -- The Credit and Saving Bank of Kuwait halted saving activities and calculating of interests of saving accounts as of December 31, 1995.
2002 -- Sheikh Nasser Saud Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah died at the age of 80. He was architect of modernizing Al-Salmiya district and a well-known philanthropist.
2006 -- Minister of Information Mohammad Al-Sanousi resigned a day ahead of scheduled interpellation in parliament. MP Dr. Faisal Al-Mislem sought to question him about purported infringement on freedoms as stated by the Constitution, and breaking the principle of cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities.
2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the maritime Sabah Al-Ahmad city in Al-Khairan, with manmade water canals snaking into the inner lands.
2010-- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development lent Benin KD 3.7 million to renovate roads.
2010 -- Abdullah Al-Muzayyen, of Samliya SC, crowned champion of the Arab squash tournament, held in Amman, Jordan, after beating a Jordanian 3-0.
2016 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society, in cooperation with Qatar Red Crescent, said its first consignment of relief aid entered the stricken Syrian city Aleppo.
2019 -- An Amiri Decree issued regarding formation of the State of Kuwait's 36th Government, chaired by Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
2020 -- The first batch of the Eurocopter EC725 "Caracal" arrived in Ali Al-Salem airbase. The aircraft is tasked to assist ground and naval troops, deployment, rapid intervention, search and rescue, as well as delivery of relief aid to crisis areas.
2020 -- Kuwaiti inventor Jeban Al-Shehab won two gold medals and an excellence award at the 7th invention and design expo in Taiwan.
2021 -- UN awarded Kuwaiti Poet Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain the UN Arabic Language Day prize during a ceremony in New York.
2022 -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Fadhel won Thailand Jet Ski world Championship's PRO-Stock category as part of the third phase of the event supervised by the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA).
2022 -- Kuwait's Faisal Burbaye won the Stock division for beginners in Thailand Jet Ski Championship within the third round of the event supervised by the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA). (end)
