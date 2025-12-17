Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-17 12:36:55
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - TELUS Corporation: Has given notice today of a full redemption on January 16, 2026 of its outstanding C$600 million 3.75% Notes, Series CV due March 10, 2026 The redemption price for the Notes will be calculated in accordance with the applicable indenture. TELUS Corporation shares T.T are trading down $0.11 at $17.47.

Baystreet.ca

