2025-12-17 12:36:55
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - BlackBerry Limited: Reported that its QNX division announced that Counterpoint Research, a leading technology analysis and market research firm, has confirmed that QNX® software is now embedded in more than 275 million vehicles worldwide; an increase of 100 million since 2020. BlackBerry Limited shares T are trading up $0.06 at $5.92.

