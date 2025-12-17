Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc: Highlights the essential importance of cell encapsulation technology in enabling effective, long-term treatments for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes. By protecting genetically modified cells that produce and secrete insulin, this innovative approach addresses key barriers to cell-based therapies, offering hope for millions of patients worldwide who rely on daily insulin injections. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.32.

Baystreet.ca

