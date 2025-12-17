403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Avant Technologies Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc: Highlights the essential importance of cell encapsulation technology in enabling effective, long-term treatments for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes. By protecting genetically modified cells that produce and secrete insulin, this innovative approach addresses key barriers to cell-based therapies, offering hope for millions of patients worldwide who rely on daily insulin injections. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.32.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment