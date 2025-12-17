Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oncolytics Biotech Inc

2025-12-17 12:36:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:21 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced clinical and translational findings supporting the development of pelareorep in second-line metastatic colorectal cancer, specifically in patients with KRAS-mutant, microsatellite-stable disease. This represents one of the most difficult-to-treat and least responsive subgroups within colorectal cancer. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.06 at $0.98.

