Oncolytics Biotech Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:21 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced clinical and translational findings supporting the development of pelareorep in second-line metastatic colorectal cancer, specifically in patients with KRAS-mutant, microsatellite-stable disease. This represents one of the most difficult-to-treat and least responsive subgroups within colorectal cancer. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.06 at $0.98.
