403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amerigo, Endeavour, I-80 Gold At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.25. Last week, Amerigo declared a performance dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share, payable on January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2025
Endeavour Mining plc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $67.59. Endeavour rose 1.7% to on volume of 2,100 shares
i-80 Gold Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.02. i-80 rose 2.6% on volume of 12,684,624 shares
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $62.42. IGM will announce its fourth quarter 2025 results after markets close on Thursday, February 12, 2026.
Kodiak Copper Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 88 cents. Last week, Kodiak reported the initial Mineral Resource estimate at the Company's 100%-owned MPD copper-gold project located in an established mining region in southern British Columbia.
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.59. Kenorland announced a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t for 2.55 million ounces (Moz) of gold for the Regnault gold deposit at the Frotet Project in northern Quebec. Kenorland holds a 4% NSR royalty across the entirety of the Project, which is 100% owned and operated by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd.
Lithium Royalty Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.62. Lithium Royalty congratulated Li-FT on its agreement to acquire Winsome Resources; solidifies the Adina Project as a major Canadian Lithium Asset.
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 32.5 cents. Last week, North Shore announced a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000, through the issuance of units of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit
Osisko Metals Incorporated (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 64 cents. No news stories available.
P2 Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 53 cents. P2 reports results from the first six reverse circulation drill holes (GBR-050 to 055) drilled at the Sullivan Zone as part of the Infill and Expansion Drill Program at its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.
Rio2 Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.89. Rio2 announced the closing of its previously announced and upsized bought deal financing of 86,094,750 subscription receipts of the Company at a price per Subscription Receipt of $2.22, for aggregate gross proceeds to the company of $191,130,345,
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.42. Sagicor has entered into a definitive agreement to combine Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited and Sagicor Life Inc., both subsidiaries of SFC
Q2 Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.87. Last week, Q2 announced that all matters brought before the Company's Annual General Meeting held on December 9, were approved. A total of 73,179,989 common shares of the company were represented at the Meeting, representing 38.62% of the Company's outstanding common shares as at the record date of October 24.
Sprott Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $132.09. Monday, Sprott announced that the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF reached $500 million (USD) in assets under management on December 11, 2025, less than a year after its launch on January 15, 2025.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $67.59. Endeavour rose 1.7% to on volume of 2,100 shares
i-80 Gold Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.02. i-80 rose 2.6% on volume of 12,684,624 shares
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $62.42. IGM will announce its fourth quarter 2025 results after markets close on Thursday, February 12, 2026.
Kodiak Copper Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 88 cents. Last week, Kodiak reported the initial Mineral Resource estimate at the Company's 100%-owned MPD copper-gold project located in an established mining region in southern British Columbia.
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.59. Kenorland announced a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t for 2.55 million ounces (Moz) of gold for the Regnault gold deposit at the Frotet Project in northern Quebec. Kenorland holds a 4% NSR royalty across the entirety of the Project, which is 100% owned and operated by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd.
Lithium Royalty Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.62. Lithium Royalty congratulated Li-FT on its agreement to acquire Winsome Resources; solidifies the Adina Project as a major Canadian Lithium Asset.
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 32.5 cents. Last week, North Shore announced a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000, through the issuance of units of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit
Osisko Metals Incorporated (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 64 cents. No news stories available.
P2 Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 53 cents. P2 reports results from the first six reverse circulation drill holes (GBR-050 to 055) drilled at the Sullivan Zone as part of the Infill and Expansion Drill Program at its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.
Rio2 Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.89. Rio2 announced the closing of its previously announced and upsized bought deal financing of 86,094,750 subscription receipts of the Company at a price per Subscription Receipt of $2.22, for aggregate gross proceeds to the company of $191,130,345,
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.42. Sagicor has entered into a definitive agreement to combine Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited and Sagicor Life Inc., both subsidiaries of SFC
Q2 Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.87. Last week, Q2 announced that all matters brought before the Company's Annual General Meeting held on December 9, were approved. A total of 73,179,989 common shares of the company were represented at the Meeting, representing 38.62% of the Company's outstanding common shares as at the record date of October 24.
Sprott Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $132.09. Monday, Sprott announced that the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF reached $500 million (USD) in assets under management on December 11, 2025, less than a year after its launch on January 15, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment