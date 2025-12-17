403
TSX Bruised Again
Equities in Canada's largest centre continued to take blows Tuesday, as energy stocks tended to provide a drag.
The TSX tumbled 219.51 points to finish Tuesday at 31,263.93.
The Canadian dollar regained 0.07 cents at 72.69 cents U.S.
Canada's energy sector tumbled as oil prices sank below $60 after prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appeared to strengthen.
WSP Global said it would acquire U.S. power and energy firm TRC Companies in a $3.3-billion all-cash deal.
WSP closed better $3.80, or 1.6%, to $245.45.
Elsewhere in energy, however, IPCO stammered $1.32, or 5.3%, to $23.60, while Imperial Oil fell $6.50, or 5.3%, to $117.32.
Enghouse's fourth-quarter revenue came in below analyst estimates. Enghouse shares acquired 84 cents, or 4.2%, to $20.94.
Meanwhile, shares of cannabis firms Canopy Growth, Trulieve Cannabis and Curaleaf Holdings rose, extending their recent gains, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is considering an executive order to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.
Canopy Growth's hike was 23 cents, or 10%, to $2.53, Trulieve's rise was $1.62, or 12.6%, to $14.50, and Curaleaf climbed $1.18 or 23.4%, to $6.23.
Bus and coach manufacturer NFI Group's shares soared $1.58, or 12.3%, to $14.46, after announcing a battery recall agreement that provided 75% to 80% recovery against a $229-million provision.
In tech shares, Celestica dumped $20.22, or 4.9%, to $396.79, while Dye & Durham tumbled 47 cents, or 10.1%, to $4.17.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchanged dipped 9.3 points, or 1%, to 935.57.
The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly split. Energy plummeted 3.3%, information technology off 1%, and utilities, subtracting 0.4%.
Health-care stocks led gainers Tuesday, up 6.9%, real-estate up 1%, and consumer discretionary stocks better 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as traders digested the delayed release of the November's jobs report.
The Dow Jones Industrials collapsed 302.3 points to conclude Tuesday at 48,114.26.
The much-broader index dropped 16.25 points to 6,800.26.
The NASDAQ moved higher 54.05 points by the close to 23,111.46.
Energy stocks suffered losses, as shares of oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron dropped roughly 2% each. Others such as ConocoPhillips and Marathon Petroleum were in the red as well.
Pfizer issued disappointing 2026 earnings guidance. Pfizer a profit between $2.80 per share and $3 per share for the coming year. Pfizer shares ditched $1.23, or 4.6%, to $25.21,
Streaming platform Roku stepped back 92 cents, to $108.11, after Morgan Stanley double upgraded the stock to overweight from underweight.
November's jobs report came in better than expected, showing an increase of 64,000 jobs for the month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones predicted that nonfarm payrolls would grow by 45,000 in the period.
However, the BLS reported that October shed 105,000 jobs. The unemployment rate also increased to 4.6%, which was above the Dow Jones forecast for 4.5%, raising concerns about the state of the U.S. economy.
Odds of a Fed rate cut next month rose slightly following the latest jobs figures, though figures still ultimately showed little chance of another reduction in January. Fed funds futures traders are currently pricing in a 26% chance of a rate cut next month, up from 24%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained, lowering yields to 4.15% from Monday's 4.18%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices backpedaled $1.63 cents to $55.19.
Gold prices fell back $2.10 to $4,333.10.
