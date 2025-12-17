Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lack Of Family Courts Leaves Kashmiri Couples Vulnerable

2025-12-17 12:36:38
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

In Hazratbal, Srinagar, earlier this year, a young woman ended her life by setting herself on fire after a family dispute.

The horror of that moment hides years of silent suffering, emotional pressure, and a system that failed to step in.

Families and neighbours remember the arguments, the moments of despair, and the subtle signs of distress.

Behind closed doors, many people live trapped in marriages that have become unbearable, and the law often offers no timely help.

The legal system meant to protect spouses can sometimes make matters worse.

Divorce or separation stretches for years, with endless court hearings, mounting expenses, and complex procedures. Social stigma and family pressure pile on top, turning already tense relationships into emotional pressure cookers.

Kashmir Observer

