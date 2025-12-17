Kashmir's Cultural Icons

Representational Photo

In the early 2000s, a comedian appeared on Kashmir cable television and quickly became a crowd favourite. For a generation living through long years of harrowing, his humour was a rare relief. Families would gather in their living rooms, children laughing along, and adults smiling after days weighed down by news of violence and tension.

Amid uncertainty, the cultural character brought laughter, and in that laughter, a small sense of normalcy.

But the reality behind the smiles was far from easy. In recent years, this comedian, this icon of a generation, had to turn to crowdfunding for medical support. His story is not unique.

Cultural figures keep the valley's spirit alive. They perform at festivals, represent the region at official gatherings, and share Kashmiri humour, music, and art with audiences abroad. But outside the occasional spotlight, they often struggle to survive.

Take another example, a composer or performer who recently featured in popular albums or videos. While audiences see the finished work, they rarely see the long months when the artist moves silently between suburbs or civil lines, seeking support to make ends meet.