Trump Sues BBC For USD 10 Billion


2025-12-17 12:36:36
File photo

Washington- President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday seeking USD 10 billion in damages from the BBC, accusing the British broadcaster of defamation as well as deceptive and unfair trade practices.

The 33-page lawsuit accuses the BBC of broadcasting a“false, defamatory, deceptive, disparaging, inflammatory, and malicious depiction of President Trump,” calling it“a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence” the 2024 US presidential election.

It accused the BBC of“splicing together two entirely separate parts of President Trump's speech on January 6, 2021” in order to”intentionally misrepresent the meaning of what President Trump said.”

The lawsuit, filed in a Florida court, seeks USD 5 billion in damages for defamation and USD 5 billion for unfair trade practices.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Kashmir Observer

