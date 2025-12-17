Over 93% Of India-Pak Border Fenced: MHA

Photo Credits: PRO Defence

Srinagar- Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that India has physically fenced more than 93% of its international border with Pakistan.

In a written reply to a query by two Trinamool Congress MPs, Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia and Sharmila Sarkar, regarding the unfenced portions of India's international borders, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that fencing has been completed along 2,135.136 kilometres, accounting for 93.25 per cent of the total 2,289.66-kilometre India-Pakistan border.

The remaining 154.524 kilometres, or 6.75 per cent, is yet to be fenced, the reply added.

It stated that border fencing remains a key component of India's strategy to curb infiltration and enhance national security.

Notably, in total, India has a land border of 15,106.7 km and a coastline of 7,516.6 km, sharing boundaries with seven neighbouring countries.

The government's efforts to fence the Pakistan border are part of broader measures to secure India's sensitive western frontier.

The government said fencing work along the remaining stretches is underway, with challenges in difficult terrains and strategically sensitive areas.

The completed fencing is expected to enhance surveillance, reduce cross-border smuggling, and prevent infiltration by hostile elements.

India has also made progress on other borders, including Bangladesh and Myanmar, though the focus on the Pakistan border underscores the government's emphasis on national security in the west.

The government has strengthened intelligence gathering, inter-agency coordination and border management over the past two years, leading to improved detection of infiltration attempts and neutralisation of terror networks, Nityanand Rai told the LS in an answer to another question.