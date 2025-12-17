Light Snow In Kashmir Hills From Dec 18: Met

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Tuesday said that Kashmir is likely to witness light snowfall in its higher reaches later this week as cold conditions continue across the region.

According to the forecast, weather across Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain partly cloudy on December 16 and 17. A slight change is likely from December 18, when very light snowfall may occur at isolated higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir, while most other areas remain under cloudy skies.

Between December 20 and 21, conditions are expected to turn partly to generally cloudy across the Valley, with the possibility of light snowfall in elevated areas and light rain over the plains during afternoon hours, the MeT said.

Cloudy weather is likely to persist from December 22 to 28, which may bring some respite from the prevailing intense cold. Towards the end of the month, from December 29 to 31, higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir may again receive light snowfall under cloudy conditions.