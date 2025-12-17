403
KFC UK Appoints Here Be Dragons
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - KFC UK has selected Here Be Dragons as its new consumer communications partner, ending a 25-year partnership with Freuds.
From January, Here Be Dragons will work with the fast food chain as its retained consumer PR agency, after a competitive pitch process run by AAR. It is understood Freuds – which had been KFC's agency in the UK and Ireland since 2000 – did not repitch.
The agency's brief on the seven-figure account is to“drive KFC's relevancy in the UK”, including campaign activations and partnerships. The remit also includes management of the consumer press office.
Headland remains as the retained agency for KFC UK corporate communications, and Rockwood Communications for Republic of Ireland activity.
KFC UK and Ireland chief marketing officer Monica Silic said:“From the moment they walked into the room breathing fire in the best possible way, Here Be Dragons brought the energy, ideas and a real understanding for who we are. They totally understand youth audiences and have their finger on the pulse of culture.
“I am excited to see how they will turn heat into real cultural impact and cannot wait for our next era of brand fame with them. It's time for chickens and dragons to unite.”
Here Be Dragons founder Paul McEntee added:“Every so often, a client will give you true carte blanche – the freedom to push the creativity up to 11, with nothing but encouragement along the way. Getting to flex our creative muscles for the OG chicken brand, backed by a team determined to make cultural impact, is exactly what Here Be Dragons was born for.”
The win comes KFC's chief corporate affairs officer for Europe, Jenny Packwood, announced in a LinkedIn post that she had stepped down after 17 years with the brand. She joined in 2008 as a brand reputation manager.
KFC is owned by holding company Yum! Brands, whose stable also includes Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
Here Be Dragons also works with Swedish cider brand Kopparberg, and has worked on projects with Tony's Chocolonely and Gregg's.
