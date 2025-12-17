403
Paritee Buys Second UK Agency
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - European advisory and communications group Paritee has acquired UK-based strategic intelligence consultancy Truth Consulting, continuing an aggressive expansion programme that has seen the group add agencies across communications, public affairs, creative technology and data over the past three years.
Truth Consulting, founded in London in 2007, specialises in cultural intelligence, strategic insight, AI-enabled analytics and human-centred research. The consultancy employs more than 30 specialists and works with blue-chip clients across more than 75 international markets. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Paritee chief executive Jonas Palmqvist becomes chairman of Truth Consulting as part of the deal. He said the acquisition would strengthen the group's advisory depth as clients face accelerating social and technological change.
“Truth Consulting has built an exceptional reputation for decoding culture, understanding human behavior and translating insight into high-impact business and brand strategies,” he said.“Their combination of advanced analytics, qualitative depth and creative intelligence strengthens Paritee's ability to help clients stay ahead in a world shaped by complexity, disruption and fast-moving social trends.”
Truth Consulting is led by CEO Dr Matilda Andersson, who joined the firm in 2024 and will remain in post following the acquisition, joining the board with an ownership stake. Under her leadership, the consultancy has expanded its offer into future-focused intelligence, including its Truth Futures foresight platform and Truth Intelligence, an AI-enabled analytics capability.
“Joining Paritee marks an exciting next step for Truth,” Andersson said.“We have always believed that insight should shape critical decisions, not simply validate them. Paritee's platform enables us to broaden our impact, scale our capabilities and collaborate across borders with agencies that share our ambition, our values and our belief in the power of strategic insights.”
Truth Consulting will operate as Paritee's central intelligence hub, working across the group's agencies to inform strategic advisory work and campaign development. The consultancy serves clients across technology, financial services, entertainment, retail, FMCG, media, healthcare and industrial sectors.
Paritee founder and executive chairman Lars Erik Grønntun said the acquisition adds a capability that will be shared across Paritee's growing network:“Truth brings a powerful strategic intelligence capability that strengthens our agencies across Europe and beyond, enabling sharper client advisory and informing our campaign strategies. Their unique ability to fuse cultural insight, commercial strategy and AI-driven analysis elevates the entire Paritee platform.”
The deal is Paritee's latest acquisition as it builds a pan-European-and-beyond agency platform. Founded in 2021 by Grønntun, the group made its first acquisition in 2022 with Scandinavian communications firm Geelmuyden Kiese. In 2023, Paritee entered the UK market with the acquisition of UK-based agency Brands2Life, followed the same year by creative technology studio DVA.
Subsequent deals have included Germany's LHLK Gruppe in 2024 and a series of public affairs agencies this year, including Fenton Fitzwilliam, RPP Group and Kruse Larsen. Paritee has also backed North Seventy Five in Dubai, giving the group its first foothold in the Middle East.
Paritee now operates across more than 17 offices in 12 countries, with combined net sales exceeding €75 million. The group is majority owned by its founders and leadership team and has been backed by private equity firm Explore Equity since 2023.
