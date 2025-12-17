St Lucia Endorses National Coastal And Marine Spatial Plan, Advancing Its Blue Economy Vision

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends its congratulations to the government of Saint Lucia on the formal endorsement of the country's Coastal and Marine Spatial Plan, approved through Cabinet Conclusion No. 457 of 2024.

This significant milestone underscores Saint Lucia's continued leadership and commitment to sustainable ocean governance and the advancement of its Blue Economy aspirations.

Developed under the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP ), implemented from 2017–2021 with support from the World Bank, the Coastal and Marine Spatial Plan provides an integrated, forward-looking framework to guide the sustainable use, management, and development of Saint Lucia's coastal and marine resources.

At the heart of the plan lies a Coastal Master Plan, which sets out a suite of priority interventions and investment opportunities, designed to strengthen economic resilience and foster inclusive growth. These priorities, shaped through extensive stakeholder engagement and community participation, reflect the real and emerging opportunities within Saint Lucia's coastal and marine environments.

Key areas highlighted in the accompanying Marketing Plan include five potential investment packages:

Village Tourism; Solar farm enhancement; Resilient fisheries facilities; Business accommodation; Wind energy development.

Together, these initiatives support Saint Lucia's transition toward a robust, climate-resilient Blue Economy, unlocking sustainable economic pathways while preserving the nation's natural coastal assets.

The Plan also features a Marine Spatial Plan that sets out a framework for managing nearshore and offshore areas. This tool strengthens decision-making by reducing conflicts among competing uses, aligning land-sea interactions, and mitigating risks associated with coastal and marine investment.

It offers clarity and certainty for public and private stakeholders, which are essential for the foundation of sustainable ocean development.

The OECS Commission applauds Saint Lucia for this strategic step forward and reaffirms its commitment to supporting member states in the development and implementation of integrated ocean governance frameworks. Saint Lucia's Coastal and Marine Spatial Plan stands as a model for regional collaboration, environmental stewardship, and Blue Economy transformation.

