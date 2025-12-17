Cameroon USA Signs America First Global Health Strategy

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The United States and the government of Cameroon signed a bilateral health Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand significant health gains and advance global health security under the landmark America First Global Health Strategy.

The MOU puts Americans first by safeguarding our nation from infectious disease threats, while also supporting Cameroon to build robust, self-reliant health systems.

Over the next five years, the Department of State, working with Congress, plans to provide nearly $400 million in health assistance. Cameroon has committed to increasing its own health expenditures by $450 million.

Through this MOU, the United States and Cameroon will focus on key areas of global health cooperation, including funding frontline health commodities and health care workers, strengthening laboratory networks, and modernising data systems with secure, interoperable digital tools that enhance disease surveillance and outbreak preparedness. This MOU represents a bold step forward in our commitment to make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous through smart and strategic investments in global health systems.

The United States remains committed to signing multi-year Bilateral MOUs on Global Health Cooperation in the coming weeks with dozens of countries receiving US. health assistance to advance the America First Global Health Strategy.

