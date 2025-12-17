DOJ Sues The Virgin Islands Police Department For Unconstitutional Practices Resulting In Effective Denials Of Gun Permits

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Justice Department filed a complaint against the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) on Tuesday, alleging that the territory's unreasonable delays and conditions on lawful gun owners' rights create an unconstitutional permitting process in violation of the Second Amendment. Numerous applicants complained that VIPD is unreasonably delaying their gun permit application decisions and added unreasonable conditions, including bolted-in gun safes, prior to issuing gun licenses. Finally, VIPD continues to enforce a proper cause regulation nearly identical to the law that the U.S. Supreme Court previously struck down in another case years ago.

“This Civil Rights Division will protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens,” said assistant attorney general Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.“The newly-established Second Amendment Section filed this lawsuit to bring the Virgin Islands Police Department back into legal compliance by ensuring that applicants receive timely decisions without unconstitutional obstruction.”

“The territory's firearms licensing laws and practices are inconsistent with the Second Amendment,” said US attorney Adam Sleeper for the District of the US Virgin Islands.“This lawsuit seeks to uphold the rights of law-abiding citizens to bear arms in the US Virgin Islands.”

In 2022, the US Supreme Court struck down a regulation it labelled“proper cause,” which New York law enforcement used to deny gun permits if the applicant did not provide“proper cause” reasons for the gun permit. That case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, is the established law of the land, including the territory of the Virgin Islands. [Today], the Virgin Islands maintains and enforces a law nearly identical to the overturned law.

Additionally, complaints have poured in from residents showing unconstitutional delays and requirements, including police conducting unconstitutionally unreasonable home searches - the very type of requirements the US Supreme Court finds abusive in permitting schemes. The lawsuit is filed in the US District Court of the Virgin Islands.

The Civil Rights Division enforces the Second Amendment, the Police Pattern or Practice Act (34 U.S.C. § 12601), and Executive Order 14206.

If you are a current or prospective gun owner and believe your gun permit application is subject to unconstitutional delays or practices, please submit a complaint through the Second Amendment Section.

Meanwhile, USVI Government House issued the following statement in response to media inquiries regarding a lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice.

“Government House is aware of a complaint filed Tuesday, December 16, 2025, by the US Department of Justice against the government of the Virgin Islands, the Virgin Islands Police Department and Police Commissioner Mario Brooks in his official capacity. We take the allegations seriously, and the Virgin Islands Department of Justice is reviewing the filing in coordination with the Virgin Islands Police Department.

“The Bryan-Roach administration is committed to protecting constitutional rights while maintaining public safety, and we will address the allegations through the legal process. Because this matter is pending litigation, we will not comment further at this time.”

