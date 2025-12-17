Flsmidth & Co. A/S Treasury Shares Exceeding 5% Of Share Capital And Voting Rights
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
17 December 2025
Copenhagen, Denmark
In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth & Co. A/S (“FLSmidth” or the“Company”) hereby announces that FLSmidth holds a total of 2,895,790 shares as treasury shares, representing approximately 5.02% of the Company's total share capital and voting rights, thereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and voting rights of the Company.
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030.
FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 51-2025
