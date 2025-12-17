AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management market is dominated by a mix of logistics enterprises and emerging technology innovators. Companies are prioritizing AI-driven automation, real-time visibility platforms, predictive analytics, and autonomous fleet management solutions to enhance operational resilience and efficiency. Understanding this evolving competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to improve supply chain agility, develop strategic partnerships, and capture new opportunities in an increasingly technology-centric logistics environment.

Which Market Player Is Leading the AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market?

According to our research, GEP led global sales in 2023 with a 5% market share. The GEP division of the company totally involved in the AI in logistics and supply chain management market provides AI-powered solutions for logistics and supply chain management through its advanced platforms, GEP SMART and GEP NEXXE. GEP SMART simplifies procurement processes with features like sourcing, contract management and spend analysis, driving efficiency and informed decision-making. GEP NEXXE enhances supply chain operations with real-time analytics, demand forecasting and inventory optimization for greater agility. Additionally, GEP provides expert consulting and managed services, enabling businesses to build resilient, sustainable and innovative supply chain strategies tailored to their needs.

How Concentrated Is the AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 17% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the sector's broad and distributed demand environment, where regional operational needs, varied supply chain processes, and diverse digital maturity levels create room for numerous specialized vendors. GEP and Blue Yonder lead the competitive landscape with strong AI-driven supply chain optimization platforms and established enterprise relationships, while other players such as Infor, HAVI, Vorto, and FourKites focus on more targeted functional capabilities including predictive logistics, demand planning, real-time visibility, and automation. Although Amazon Web Services and IBM participate in the market, their share remains limited due to their broader enterprise solution portfolios rather than dedicated logistics AI platforms. As global supply chains increasingly emphasize resilience, predictive intelligence, and automation, the market is expected to see greater partnership activity and selective consolidation, which may gradually strengthen the position of leading platform providers.

Leading companies include:

oGEP (5%)

oBlue Yonder (5%)

oInfor (2%)

oHAVI (2%)

oVorto (1%)

oFourKites (0.5%)

oCoupa Software Inc (0.5%)

oAmazon Web Services (AWS) (0.3%)

oShipsy (0.2%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM Corporation) (0.2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Amazon Web Services, Inc, Meta Platforms, Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc, Oracle Corporation, Waabi Innovation Inc, Logility, Inc, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Anaplan, Inc, e2open, LLC, Manhattan Associates, Inc, Kinaxis Inc, Blue Yonder Group, Inc, ServiceNow, Inc, o9 Solutions, Inc, Intel Corporation, project44, Inc, General Electric Company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, Inspectorio Inc, and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Freshippo (also known as Hema Fresh), NimbusPost, Jeena & Company, Shyplite, Dexterity Limited, Sumitomo Corporation, Accenture plc, Central Soft Solutions, Trancom ITS, Samsung SDS Co, Ltd, Toll Group, Linfox Logistics, WiseTech Global Limited, Shadowfax Technologies Private Limited, Rivigo Services Private Limited, LogiNext Solutions Private Limited, Yusen Logistics Co, Ltd, Panasonic Logistics Co, Ltd, CJ Logistics Corporation, JD Logistics, SF Express Co, Ltd, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Baidu, Inc, and DHL Supply Chain China are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: CMA CGM Group, CEVA Logistics AG, DHL Supply Chain (a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group), HERE Technologies LLC, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Mecalux S.A, Hitachi Rail STS S.p.A, XPO Logistics, Inc, DHL Supply Chain France (part of Deutsche Post DHL Group), Geodis SA, Siemens AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, SCS Group, and Geodis Italy (a subsidiary of Geodis SA) are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Zabka Group, LPP Logistics, Allegro, InPost, DHL Romania, and Sberbank AI Logistics are leading companies in this region.

South America: SAP SE, DHL Group, mSE Solutions, Mercado Libre, Globant, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Despegar, A.P. Moller – Maersk Group, and Rout Easy are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

.AI-Driven Order Allocation And Optimization For Enhanced Supply Chain Efficiency is transforming operational efficiency, reduce fulfillment costs and ensure faster.

.Example: Logility Intelligent Order Response (December 2024) helps in actively scans for and resolves demand-supply imbalances, enhancing the order fulfillment process.

.These innovations eliminate rigid allocation rules and manual processes, automatically and intelligently allocating available inventory to meet demand within specified business goals and timeframes

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

.Implementing predictive analytics for demand forecasting and inventory optimization

.Integrating autonomous vehicles and drones for last-mile delivery efficiency

.Utilizing Artificial intelligence-powered route optimization to reduce transportation costs and delivery times

.Adopting blockchain technology for enhanced supply chain transparency and traceability

