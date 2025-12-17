Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Bank Customers To Enjoy Special Offer On Loan For BYD Vehicles

Prime Bank Customers To Enjoy Special Offer On Loan For BYD Vehicles


2025-12-17 12:31:19
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Prime Bank PLC customers in Bangladesh will now enjoy exclusive offer on loan for purchasing BYD vehicles. CG Runner BD limited is the authorized distributor for BYD vehicles in Bangladesh. In this regard, an agreement was signed recently at BYD Bangla-desh Flagship Showroom, Tejgaon in Dhaka.

Under this partnership, if customers take a car loan from Prime Bank to purchase a BYD car, they can enjoy special benefits from CG Runner. For loan amounts between BDT 30 and 40 lakhs, customers will receive one additional free service on top of the existing complimentary services. For loans ranging from BDT 40 to 60 lakhs, customers will be entitled to two extra free services, ensuring greater value, convenience and peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.

MENAFN17122025000163011034ID1110489280



Bangladesh Monitor

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search