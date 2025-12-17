Prime Bank Customers To Enjoy Special Offer On Loan For BYD Vehicles

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Prime Bank PLC customers in Bangladesh will now enjoy exclusive offer on loan for purchasing BYD vehicles. CG Runner BD limited is the authorized distributor for BYD vehicles in Bangladesh. In this regard, an agreement was signed recently at BYD Bangla-desh Flagship Showroom, Tejgaon in Dhaka.

Under this partnership, if customers take a car loan from Prime Bank to purchase a BYD car, they can enjoy special benefits from CG Runner. For loan amounts between BDT 30 and 40 lakhs, customers will receive one additional free service on top of the existing complimentary services. For loans ranging from BDT 40 to 60 lakhs, customers will be entitled to two extra free services, ensuring greater value, convenience and peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.