Honor Unveils New Factory In Bangladesh

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Honor, the smartphone brand, inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Bangladesh on December 2, marking the company's first move into local smartphone production as it seeks to strengthen its position in one of South Asia's fastest-growing device markets.

The plant, located in the Hi-Tech Park in Kaliakair, Gazipur, was inaugurated with the help of Smart Technologies, Honor's local partner.

The company said devices assembled at the site will carry a 'Made in Bangladesh' label, with the factory intended to integrate Honor's global AI-driven production systems with local manufacturing capabilities. The facility currently operates a single production line with a daily capacity of 1,500 units of the Honor X6c, but Honor plans to scale up to four lines within 2026.

At the inauguration ceremony, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommu-nications and Information Technology, said, "Bangladesh is lagging behind in smartphone penetration from neighboring countries like India and Pakistan. Local production initiatives like this will increase smartphone penetration to 70 percent in the upcoming years which is currently around 40 to 45 percent."