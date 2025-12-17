Paris Named World's Top City Destination APAC, Europe Dominate Rankings

Paris: Paris has been ranked the world's most attractive city destination for the fifth consecutive year in the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025, compiled by Euromonitor International in partnership with data firm Lighthouse. The annual report evaluates cities worldwide on tourism appeal, infrastructure, sustainability, economic performance, safety, and overall attractiveness.

According to the index published in December, Paris retains its number one position, driven by strong tourism infrastructure, vibrant cultural offerings and the reopening of iconic landmarks such as Notre?Dame Cathedral, which attracted significant visitor interest throughout the year.

Top global cities for 2025

The top ten city destinations showcasing the broad diversity of global travel experiences are: Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Tokyo (Japan), Rome (Italy), Milan (Italy), New York (USA), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Barcelona (Spain), Singapore (Singapore), and Seoul (South Korea).

European cities dominate the upper tiers of the ranking, with six entries in the top ten. Madrid stands in second place, lauded for its cultural vibrancy and sustainability initiatives, while Asian hubs Tokyo, Singapore, and Seoul reflect strong demand for modern urban experiences. New York remains the only North American city in the top ten, benefiting from its iconic attractions and global cultural influence.

Visitor numbers, regional trends

In parallel statistics focused on international arrivals, Bangkok emerged as the most visited city globally in 2025, attracting an estimated 30.3 million international trips. Hong Kong and London followed closely in arrival figures. These trends highlight the sustained rebound of travel flows across Asia and Europe amid easing visa barriers and expanded air connectivity.

The Euromo-nitor report underscores how investment in transport infrastructure, sustainability programs, and cultural attractions continues to influence global travel decisions, even as cities confront challenges like overtourism and inflation.