Romania Expands Visa Application Submission Points


2025-12-17 12:31:00
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Bangladeshi nationals seeking Romanian student or family reunification visas will now have more options for submitting their applications, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 8.

The Romanian Embassy in New Delhi, which usually receives these applications, has informed through a diplomatic note that Bangladeshis may also submit their visa files at Romania's diplomatic missions in Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, and Bangkok, it said.

Bangladesh Monitor

