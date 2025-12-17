UK Crypto Ownership Falls In 2025: First Annual Decline

The share of UK adults holding cryptoassets fell to 8% in 2025, down from 12% in 2024. This marks the first year-on-year decline since tracking began, according to the Financial Conduct Authority's Cryptoassets Consumer Research 2025 report. Multiple outlets, including CoinDesk and The Block, confirm the drop, estimating a loss of about 2.5 million holders from roughly 7 million in 2024.

Ownership remains higher than the 4% level in 2021, but the reversal follows a Bitcoin price peak near $126,000 in early October 2025 before a subsequent crash reduced retail activity. Public awareness of crypto stayed high at 91%.

While fewer adults own crypto, those who do hold larger amounts on average. The FCA report notes the share of investors with portfolios over £1,000 rose, with holdings between £1,001 and £5,000 increasing to 21%. Small holdings of £100 or less declined.

Bitcoin and ether remain the most popular assets, held by around 70% and 35% of owners respectively.

Crypto holding continues to skew toward younger age groups. Rates are highest among adults aged 18-34, though exact 2025 figures for this bracket were not detailed in the latest release. Overall patterns show interest drops sharply in older demographics.

The FCA launched consultations on December 16, 2025, for comprehensive crypto rules covering trading platforms, market abuse, staking, lending, and disclosures. Feedback closes February 12, 2026, with final rules expected by the end of 2026 and enforcement from 2027.

This maturing framework could build trust and support recovery, especially among committed holders. The decline reflects casual investors exiting amid volatility, leaving a more consolidated base.