MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Elite Group Holding and Jetour Ignite Liwa Festival 2026

with a Powerful Brand Showcase Across the Desert

Jetour, the innovative automotive brand under Elite Group Holding, will have an immersive presence at Liwa International Festival 2026, spanning a VIP Camp, Corporate Display Area and Buggy Torque experiences

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Jetour, in exclusive partnership with Elite Group Holding in the UAE, has officially kicked off the Liwa International Festival 2026 with a dynamic brand presence designed to celebrate adventure, culture, and community. As the festival opens its doors for a 23-day celebration in the Al Dhafra region, Jetour stands front and centre, welcoming visitors with interactive displays, premium experiences, and thrilling off-road moments that embody the spirit of Travel+.

Recognised as one of the UAE's most anticipated annual events, the Liwa International Festival welcomes thousands of visitors for an unforgettable celebration of heritage, motorsport, and entertainment. Set against the dramatic backdrop of Al Dhafra's golden dunes, the festival features an extraordinary line-up of cultural showcases, high-energy competitions, nightly performances, and family-friendly attractions, all paying homage to the UAE's deep connection to its desert traditions.

For the 2026 edition, Jetour will elevate the festival experience with a comprehensive presence across multiple zones, showcasing the brand's innovation, exploration, and community engagement. Attendees can enjoy interactive test drives alongside lifestyle-driven hospitality experiences, with Jetour's showcase crafted to highlight the versatility, capability, and premium comfort of its SUV line-up.

At the heart of the activation was the Jetour VIP Camp. During the first week, from December 12th to 14th, guests experienced a range of immersive cultural activities, including Arabic Tanoora performances, oud sessions, falconry, henna artistry, and traditional Dalla service. Additional weekends bring a world-music DJ fusion with international drummers and performers from December 19th to 21st, followed by an Eastern-inspired programme from December 26th to 28th featuring a Dragon show, Chinese calligraphy, Bian Lian performances, tea tasting, and more. Throughout the entire festival, the VIP Camp will boast a Majlis, outdoor cinema, refreshments, giant board games, neon installations, volleyball, and a photobooth, creating an elevated retreat for families and adventure-seekers.

In the Corporate Area, Jetour presents a fully branded showroom-style display active from December 12th to January 3rd, featuring flagship SUVs including the G700, T2 i-DM 4WD, T2 Luxury Plus, T1, and Dashing. As the festival reaches its peak, Jetour will also command attention at Tal Moreeb from December 31st to January 3rd, where the imposing G700 takes centre stage beside the grandstand culminating with a spectacular New Year's Eve show and fireworks.

“Our participation at this year's Liwa Festival reflects Jetour's passion for connecting with communities through truly immersive experiences,” said Haroon Hayat, Group CFO of Elite Group Holding.“Moments like this remind us that personal achievements are only possible when backed by the dedication of an exceptional team. We are proud to bring Jetour's adventurous DNA to one of the UAE's most celebrated cultural gatherings.”

Jetour, under the exclusive distributorship of Elite Group Holding, continues to redefine the UAE's SUV landscape with its Travel+ philosophy, delivering innovation, intelligent design, and powerful performance tailored for modern lifestyles. With a growing presence across the Emirates, Jetour's premium SUV line-up is crafted for drivers who value capability, comfort, and discovery across both city roads and rugged terrain.

As Liwa International Festival 2026 begins its annual celebration of heritage and adventure, Jetour is ready to take attendees on a journey of excitement and discovery that captures the true essence of Travel+.

Jetour: The Spirit of Travel+:

Jetour is a premium SUV brand built on the Travel+ philosophy – a mindset that combines innovation, performance, and smart design to suit the evolving needs of global drivers. Under the exclusive distributorship of Elite Group Holding, Jetour UAE offers a robust lineup of adventure-ready SUVs – tailored for families, explorers, and anyone who demands more from their vehicle.

About Elite Group Holding:

Elite Group Holding, with its headquarters in UAE, is a visionary conglomerate reshaping the automotive industry through a customer-first approach. With a striking portfolio of partners that include Jetour, SOUEAST and Zenvo, alongside our flagship properties, The Elite Cars and ART Elite Car Rental, Elite Group Holding blends innovation with accessibility and luxury with minimalism. Every experience is curated with refinement, from the first engagement up until the delivery of the car. While proudly rooted in the UAE, Elite Group Holding's ambitions are global, earning recognition through industry accolades and the trust of elite partners.

Jetour's full SUV range is now available in showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Deira, and Al Quoz – with Al Ain and Ajman coming soon.