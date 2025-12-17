Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Menopause: What Happens To The Body And How To Live Through This Stage With Health And Well-Being


2025-12-17 12:30:44
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The post Menopause: What Happens to the Body and How to Live Through This Stage with Health and Well-being appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Menopause does not happen overnight. It is the result of a natural process that marks the end of menstrual cycles and affects a woman's body, mind, and health.

On World Menopause Day, Keren Porat, a gynecologist at Metropolitan Hospital, explains what menopause is, what its symptoms are, and what habits every woman should adopt to get through this stage in the best possible way.

What you should know:

1. Menopause is confirmed after a full year without menstruation.

2. Perimenopause can begin as early as age 35, with gradual hormonal symptoms.

3. Treatment should be personalized: it includes medical checkups, lifestyle changes, and, in some cases, supervised hormone therapy.

Most common symptoms of menopause

The most common symptoms include:

. Sudden hot flashes or flushes.

. Night sweats.

. Insomnia or difficulty sleeping.

. Vaginal dryness.

. Mood swings such as irritability or sadness.

The age at which menopause occurs depends on multiple factors:

. Genetic inheritance (age of maternal or family menopause).

. Lifestyle habits (diet, smoking, stress ).

. Exposure to endocrine disruptors, substances present in the air, plastics, perfumes, and cosmetics, which can accelerate the hormonal process.

Menopause does not mark the end of a woman's life, but rather the beginning of a new stage that requires medical attention, exercise, good nutrition, and self-care.

The post Menopause: What Happens to the Body and How to Live Through This Stage with Health and Well-being appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

MENAFN17122025000216011060ID1110489265



Costa Rica News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search