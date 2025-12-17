MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Menopause: What Happens to the Body and How to Live Through This Stage with Health and Well-being appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Menopause does not happen overnight. It is the result of a natural process that marks the end of menstrual cycles and affects a woman's body, mind, and health.

On World Menopause Day, Keren Porat, a gynecologist at Metropolitan Hospital, explains what menopause is, what its symptoms are, and what habits every woman should adopt to get through this stage in the best possible way.

1. Menopause is confirmed after a full year without menstruation.

2. Perimenopause can begin as early as age 35, with gradual hormonal symptoms.

3. Treatment should be personalized: it includes medical checkups, lifestyle changes, and, in some cases, supervised hormone therapy.

The most common symptoms include:

. Sudden hot flashes or flushes.

. Night sweats.

. Insomnia or difficulty sleeping.

. Vaginal dryness.

. Mood swings such as irritability or sadness.

. Genetic inheritance (age of maternal or family menopause).

. Lifestyle habits (diet, smoking, stress ).

. Exposure to endocrine disruptors, substances present in the air, plastics, perfumes, and cosmetics, which can accelerate the hormonal process.

Menopause does not mark the end of a woman's life, but rather the beginning of a new stage that requires medical attention, exercise, good nutrition, and self-care.

